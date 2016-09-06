Living History: Wadena CAP search for Army pilot

The Wadena County Special Weapons And Tactical team was dispatched Saturday afternoon after a 41-year-old man barricaded himself in his estranged wife's home.

Randy Pickar, Sebeka, entered the home after allegedly taking a screen off the home, located by Rife's Stop 'n Shop. An order for protection that Pickar's wife was granted forbid him from entering the home, according to Sheriff Mike Carr.

Ranae Pickar was away at the time and no one else was home. She called police when she could not get into the home. Randy had apparently barricaded the door with furniture.

Sebeka Police Chief Norm Pettis investigated the situation and learned Randy was inside the home.

Not knowing if Pickar had a weapon, the county's emergency response unit (also called the SWAT team) was dispatched and streets around the home were blocked. Carr attempted to negotiate with Pickar by phone and bullhorn, but Pickar didn't respond.

After a window was broken, Pickar came to the door. He was cooperative as law enforcement handcuffed him and put him in an ambulance. Though he did not appear to be injured, Pickar was put in an ambulance as opposed to a law enforcement vehicle because he appeared to be under the influence, Carr said.

He was taken to St. Joseph's Hospital in Brainerd. He was apparently despondent from personal problems, Pettis said.

50 years ago

Excerpts from the Sept. 1, 1966 Pioneer Journal

• Wadena CAP search for Army pilot

Eight members of the Wadena Civil Air Patrol assisted Sunday and monday in the aerial search for Captain Patrick McCarty, Army Reserve pilot. CAP members flew some 50 sorties over the weekend.

Other members manned radios across the state, moved in mobile communications at St. Cloud, Little Falls and Brainerd. Colonel Eugene Stanich, Group III Commander, was in charge of the search for CAP.

Four aircraft from Wadena and eight members taking part were Sheriff Manley Erickson, Gregg Marquardt, John Kopischke, Terry Lynk, Gordon Fevig, Evelyn Erckenbrack, James Rice and Cadet James Brauch.

• Two hospitalized following car crash Tuesday

A one-car crash occurred Tuesday afternoon on US Highway 71 near the Red Eye River bridge at the south edge of Sebeka when a 1959 Chevrolet driven by Nina Kugler, 20, accompanied by Wayne Kugler, 22, of the Wadena Air Force Station, struck the curb near the bridge and overturned.

The vehicle was traveling south on the highway when the mishap occurred, according to the report by Minnesota Highway Patrol. Both people were presently living in Sebeka.

The vehicle was a total loss as a result of the impact. Both occupants of the car were rushed to Wesley Hospital in Wadena. They remained hospitalized in serious condition Tuesday night.

70 years ago

Excerpts from the Aug. 28, 1941 Pioneer Journal

• Mills visitors help refugee family

Mrs. Anna Skarra of New York City, who has been visiting relatives here, has a family of French refugees in her home in New York, who fled Paris at the time of the Nazi invasion.

The refugees went to Spain and from there to South America, and finally landed in New York where the husband has found work as a wrought iron worker and the wife makes flower ornaments for dresses. Their 12-year-old daughter attends school.

• 79 drivers forfeit licenses for speed

Seventy-nine motorists were deprived of their drivers' licenses during July to slow down their craving for unsafe speeds, the drivers license division of the state highway department discloses.

Seventy-nine driving permits were suspended for varying periods of time and two were revoked outright. Suspensions for the month totalled 204. Fifty lost their right to drive as a result of convictions for reckless driving, 12 for running through stop signs and signals, three for illegal passing and 31 for failure to show financial responsibility.