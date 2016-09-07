Property Transfers, marriages - Sept. 1 edition

Ryan Makela and Katherine Makela, married to one another, hereby conveys to Andrew Krey, the N1/2 of Lot 5 Powers Second Addition to Menahga.

C2 Investments hereby conveys to Morris Benson and Cindy Benson, the N 45' of Lot 1 of Block 15 in the First Addition to the Townsite of Wadena.

Finaltone Properties, LLC, hereby conveys to Amy J. Kniss, single and Lucas A. Schmidt, single, as jt ten, Lot 10 of Block 1 and an undivided 1/12 interest in Outlot A of Johannasberg North.

James B. Albie and Jill A. Albie, h&w, hereby conveys to Cathline Helstrom, the W 450' of the N 484' of the NE1/4 SW1/4 of Section 27, Twp. 134, Rg. 33.

Warren R. Siedeman and Suzanna M. Seideman, h&w, hereby conveys to Dale N. Schock and Rynell Schock, h&w as jt ten, the NW1/4 NW1/4 of Section 22, Twp. 134, Rg. 33, together with the right to pump water from existing well located in the NE1/4 NW1/4 of Section 22, Twp. 134, Rg. 33; together with a 20' easement for water pipe.

Elizabeth M. Najjar and Matthew Najjar, w&h, hereby conveys to Kenneth VanHouten, Lot 1 of Block 1 in Carew's Little Siesta Park.

Steve M. Kasparek and Phyllis M. Umland as Co-Personal Representatives of the Estate of Joseph O. Kasper, single/decedent, hereby conveys to Adeline J. Griffith and Marvin L. Griffith, as jt ten, Lots A and B of Slover and Anderson's Addition to the Village of Sebeka, except the S 100' of the W 175' of said Lot A.

Ryan Auguston, single, hereby conveys to Ryan Muchow and Kali Muchow, married to each other, as jt ten, the SW1/4 SE1/4 of Section 8, Twp. 138, Rg. 33, except the N 781.83' and except part of the SW1/4 SE1/4; and the SE1/4 SE1/4 of Section 8, Twp. 138, Rg. 33.

Money Machine, Inc. hereby conveys to Michael Stine and Whitney Stine, h&w a jt ten, the SW1/4 SW1/4 of Section 20, Twp. 136, Rg. 34.

Eileen Jennissen, a single person, by atty in fact Dean A. Jennissen, hereby conveys to Aaron R. Richey and Tina M. Richey, as jt ten, part of the SW1/4 SW1/4 of Section 22, Twp. 134, Rg. 33, beginning at the NW corner of the above described quarter, thence at right angles to the W line of said Section 22, in an easterly direction, a distance of 403', thence at right angles, in a southerly direction, a distance of 560', a parallel to the W line of said Section 22, to a point 760' N of the S line of said Section 22, thence in a Wtly direction, parallel to said S line, a distance of 403' to the W line of said Section 22, thence Ntly on the said W section line a distance of 560' to the point of beginning.

David F. Kicker and Julia A. Kicker, married to one another, hereby conveys to Timothy A. Usher, Lot 5 of Block 1 in Wildwood.

M A R R I A G E S

Devin Gregory Mattila, Menahga, to Victoria Kay Swiger, Menahga.