Police Scanner - Sept. 1 edition

• A jail inmate was reported to be walking with a female arm in arm and smoking on Second Street in Wadena. The inmate was supposed to be going to treatment. The female was contacted by a deputy and said she walked with him to treatment.

• A vehicle collided with a cow at 11:40 p.m. The cow was injured and was dispatched by the owner.

Aug. 19

• A driver was stopped on Highway 71 in Wadena and cited for texting while driving. The driver had an orange cell phone on her lap. She said her watch vibrated causing her to think she had a phone call.

Aug. 20

• A caller told the Sheriff's office he was having difficulty with guests who were reluctant to leave his home. A problem was later resolved between the caller and his son, who promised to seek other accommodations.

Aug. 21

• A white beagle bit a man delivering a newspaper to a residence on SE Bryant. The dog followed some children out of the house as they ran to get the newspaper. Police were provided with up to date shot records. The owners of the dog agreed to quarantine the animal. They alleged the complainant was yelling at the kids and suspected it was the reason the dog bit him.

Aug. 22

• A man told police he had been trying to get into his room for four hours but his key would not work and no one would help him. A policeman located the contractor who had a master key and unlocked the door.

• A backpack, cigarettes and sunglasses were allegedly left on a sidewalk near a residence in SW Wadena by a mail carrier. The police were requested to come and pick up the items. They were retrieved by the owner before police arrived.

Aug. 23

• A caller told police an elderly man was walking the railroad tracks near Polman Transfer and she was concerned for his safety. Police gave the man a ride home and contacted Human Services for adult protection.

• A male was reported to be laying under a tree near the Burger King Restaurant in Wadena. The caller said it looked like the man had been beaten. Police discovered the man had been drinking mouthwash and was extremely intoxicated. He was transported to Tri-County Health Care for evaluation.

• Numerous reports of multiple gunshots in Sebeka turned out to be two different parties setting off fireworks.

• A complainant alleged another man came into his residence on Huntersville Road and threatened him. The man making the threat left by the time a deputy contacted him. The complainant said he planned to apply for a harassment restraining order.

Aug. 24

• Three brown horses were rounded up by a woman after they showed up at her place on County Road 100. She told the Sheriff's office she had secured them in a barn pending the arrival of their owner.

• A caller reported the music coming from a trailer next door was so loud it shook her trailer. Police asked the man playing the music to be reasonable with the volume.

• Suspicious people carrying flashlights at 10:44 p.m. were reported to be in the campground shelter on the south end of Sunnybrook Park.

• A SE Wadena resident reported receiving a call from a young female pretending to be a granddaughter who needed bail money. A phone number was provided. An officer shared Minnesota State Attorney General website information and gave some tips to the caller on how to protect himself.

• A complainant in NE Wadena alleged two cars drove down his dead end road at a high rate of speed, screeched to a stop and six people jumped out carrying flashlights jumped out and ran into the woods. An officer spoke with the group who said they were out running on a trail. They were advised to use the Sunnybrook parking lot.

Aug. 25

• A caller reported her mother was talking funny and did not seem to be right. She asked an officer to stop by and assess her mother's condition.

• A Holiday employee called on behalf of a customer who walked into the Wadena station and asked him to contact the police. The customer said he was wanted for a parole violation.

• Several teenagers playing football in the street in NE Wadena prompted a caller to complain about loud noise. A police officer broke up the game and advised the teens to find a park.

• Police received a report of a man, accompanied by a German Shepherd, sleeping in some bushes near Brenda's Beauty Salon in Wadena. Police found the man was highly intoxicated and full of bug bites. The man was taken to Tri-County Health Care.

April 26

• A caller reported a dark-colored 4x4 pickup circled her block several times. She was concerned the occupants of the truck might be casing the neighborhood. Police were unable to locate the vehicle.

These reports were derived from Wadena Police Department incident reports and Wadena County Sheriff's Department call logs.