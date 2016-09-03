Wadena entrance signs spruced up for Eagle project

Joshua Tabery hauls soil around one of Wadena's entrance signs for part of his Eagle project. Submitted photo

Joshua Tabery, left, had a crew of other scouts and friends help him work on landscaping around the entrance signs. Submitted photo

A Wadena scout is finishing up his Eagle project this week, which involved sprucing up the city's entrance signs.

Joshua Tabery received approval from the city council earlier this summer to work on the project that will benefit both the city and Tabery as he works on his Eagle award.

He worked with Public Works Director Dan Kovar and the Park Board on a plan to redo the landscaping on the city's five entrance signs located on Highways 71, 10 and 29. Plants under some of the signs had died and weeds had overtaken some of the areas.

He also worked with Mike Pete, a member of the Park Board and owner of Pete's Nursery, on the project.

"It went pretty good," Tabery said of the first weekend of work. He and several other scouts and friends worked for 12 hours Friday and a few additional hours Saturday to clean up weeds, pull dead plants and add new plants. He worked with Pete on picking out trees, daylilies, peonies and wood chips.

This week he will be planting trees on Friday to finish the project.

"The hardest part was probably putting in the edgers," he said. "It had to be done just right."

Tabery said he is fundraising some of the cost but asked the Wadena City Council to fund part of the project.

The council approved covering half of the cost for materials, or about $550.

Tabery has been in Boy Scouts for about five years and is entering the ninth grade this fall at Wadena-Deer Creek High School. After finishing the project Friday, he will need to get his paperwork together and submit it to the Eagle board for approval before he can receive his award.