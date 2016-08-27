Courts - Aug. 25 edition

Stetson Michael Burkman, 21, Farmington, 73/55, fees $150.

Thomas Cevelius Bylander, 35, Hugo, 75/65, fees $130.

Jason Michael Dickman, 43, Little Falls, 41/30, fees $140.

Paul Harold Dickman, 36, Maple Grove, 74/65, fees $130.

Chad Christian Erickson, 36, Park Rapids, 65/55, fees $130.

Linnea Hensley Hercke, 50, Highland Ranch, Colo., 75/65, fees $130.

David Cornelius Mahoney, 58, Hopkins, 65/55, fees $130.

Dillon James Niemann, 22, Sebeka, 65/55, fees $130.

Rebecca Delle Piela, 23, Andover, 55/45, fees $130.

Eric John Runner, 20, Owatonna, 65/55, fees $130.

Matthew Leo Henry Simi, 19, Menahga, 75/65, fees $130.

Julius Ernest Webster, III., Plymouth, 55/45, fees $130.

Traffic Court

Victor M. Vargas Bernal, 36, New York Mills, driving without valid license, fees $190.

Paul Eugene Eiswald, 80, Wadena, seat belt, fees $115.

Ronald Timothy Frutiger, 29, Staples, vehicle exceeds width restrictions, fees $190.

Daniel Lee Hinz, 20, Staples, cracked windshield, fees $130.

Shari Lynn Phillips, 41, Wadena, expired registration, fees $120.

Kyle Edward Shellum, 19, St. Paul, rear license plate illumination, fees $130.

Jacob Peter Swendsrud, 19, Staples, failure to yield right of way, fees $140.

Sentenced

Rachel Jean Bishop, 21, Ottertail, controlled substance crime, commit to Minnesota correctional facility (48 months, stayed for 25 years), local confinement (270 days. Credit for time served: 148 days), adult probation (25 years), fees $1,665.

Lysa Christine Buzay, 51, New York Mills, issuing dishonored check, stay of adjudication, adult probation (one year), fees $453.75.

Patrick Robert Despard, 46, Henning, disorderly conduct, local confinement (30 days, stayed 29 days for one year. Credit for time served: one day), adult probation (one year), fees $390.

Wayne Thomas Kopp, 27, Wadena, DWI, local confinement (90 days, stayed 90 days for two years), adult probation (two years), fees $565.

Scott Don Olson, 34, Wadena, controlled substance crime, commit to Minnesota correctional facility (13 months, stayed for 13 months), fees $140.

Scott Don Olson, 34, Wadena, failure to register as sex offender, felon in possession of firearm (two counts), controlled substance crime, commit to Minnesota correctional facility (60 months), fees $530.

Justin Michael Paynter, 30, Wadena, drug possession, fees $140.

James Paul Quenzer, 31, Verndale, criminal sex act, local confinement (365 days, stayed 320 days for two years. Credit for time served: 15 days), adult probation (two years), fees $1,065.

Jamal Sargent, 20, Wadena, theft, commit to Minnesota correctional facility (15 months, stayed for 10 years), local confinement (60 days, stayed 15 days for 10 years. Credit for time served: 45 days), adult probation (10 years), fees $1,665.

April Lee Skidmore, 50, Pierz, issuing dishonored check, local confinement (90 days, stayed 85 days for one year. Credit for time served: five days), adult probation (one year), fees $922.58.

Mary Alice Stiles, 50, Verndale, firearm violation, proof of insurance, driving after revocation, local confinement (365 days. Credit for time served: 181 days), adult probation (15 years), fees $1,665.

Gabrielle Layne Weiher, 18, Wadena, texting while driving, fees $140.

Charges Dropped

Rachel Jean Bishop, 21, Ottertail, conspiracy to commit controlled substance crime.

Paul Eugene Eiswald, 80, Wadena, proof of insurance.

Ryan James Johnston, 19, Wadena, proof of insurance.

Wayne Thomas Kopp, 27, Wadena, DWI, theft.

Matthew Evan Lee, 22, Dilworth, proof of insurance.

Scott Don Olson, 34, Wadena, proof of insurance, failure to register as predatory offender, felon in possession of firearm (five counts), burglary, property damage.

James Paul Quenzer, 31, Verndale, criminal sex act.

Joseph Michael Samstad, 35, Amboy, fugitive from justice, extradition waived.

Jacob Peter Swendsrud, 19, Staples, proof of insurance.