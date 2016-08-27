Make-A-Wish recipients thankful for Kruzin 4 Kidz support

Motorcyclists prepare to leave the Wadena Elks Lodge Saturday for the annual Kruzin' 4 Kidz Bike Rally fundraiser. Riders made stops in Hewitt and Staples before returning to Wadena for supper, a silent auction, Make-a-Wish speakers and more. Photo by Kristy Helmbrecht/Pioneer Journal

Kyllan Mjelde, right, is the recipient of a Make-A-Wish grant from Kruzin 4 Kidz. She and her mother, Jessica, thanked those who attended Saturday's rally. Photo by Anna Erickson/Pioneer Journal

Each year, additional hands are added to the Kruzin 4 Kidz trailer to represent the number of wishes granted. Photo by Anna Erickson/Pioneer Journal

Kruzin 4 Kidz ride participants stand in line for supper outside the Wadena Elks Club Saturday night. Photo by Anna Erickson/Pioneer Journal

The Wadena area experienced rain showers off and on Saturday but the Kruzin 4 Kidz Bike Rally was a go, with money raised to help grant wishes for children.

The annual fundraiser helps children who have been diagnosed with life-threatening medical conditions in Minnesota.

Some of the Make-A-Wish recipients attended the program Saturday night at the Wadena Elks Lodge.

Kyllan Mjelde, daughter of Eric and Jessica Mjelde, of Park Rapids, was thankful for receiving a Make-A-Wish grant from Kruzin 4 Kidz. She was all smiles at Saturday's rally. Other families also thanked those who attended the fundraiser and talked about the joy they received from the gift of a wish.

All proceeds from Saturday's event go to Make-A-Wish of Minnesota. Activities included the motorcycle ride, raffle and silent auction, along with a meal served at the Wadena Elks Lodge.

Randy Atchley, a member of the Kruzin 4 Kidz board, said the event is all about the kids. Throughout the year, board members volunteer their time and other resources to host several fundraising events. Saturday's ride is the main event.

Though money is still coming in for the next month or so, Atchley said this year Kruzin 4 Kidz should raise enough to grant seven wishes for kids.

Since Kruzin 4 Kidz was established in 2006, its mission has always remained the same: granting wishes for children. To date, Kruzin 4 Kidz has raised and donated more than $250,000, granting 37 children wishes from the local area, including Alexandria, Baxter, Brainerd, Detroit Lakes, Dilworth, Hawley, Henning, Little Falls, Menahga, Moorhead, New York Mills, Park Rapids, Parkers Prairie, Pillager, Sauk Centre, Underwood and Verndale.

One of the greatest strengths is that every board member is a volunteer is dedicated to the cause and doesn't receive any compensation, Atchley said.

Kruzin 4 Kidz organizes and raises additional money through the sale of t-shirts and other Kruzin 4 Kidz branded products and also has a Mother's Day pancake breakfast, garage sale and golf tournament throughout the year.

For more information about Kruzin 4 Kidz, go to www.kruzin4kidz.com.