Police Scanner - Aug. 25 edition

• Two calls were received by dispatch between midnight and 1 a.m. of suspicious activity in Wadena. The first involved a skid steer being loaded or unloaded. The man loading the machine was the fiance of a woman who had rented it at 5 p.m. the previous evening. The second call involved two people who were around the base of the tower in Tapley Park. The people observed were working on getting the tower up and running.

Aug. 11

• Air traffic control requested an officer check the Wadena airport for an airplane that was overdue. The plane was located at the airport.

• A man informed the Sheriff's office someone had allegedly texted his girlfriend and told her they were going to kill him. A deputy made contact with the suspect at a home in Verndale. The juvenile refused to answer questions. The deputy then spoke with the suspect's father who said he would speak with his son when he returned home from work.

• A case of vandalism was reported by a woman who found her car had been keyed and excrement had been placed on the car. The victim was not aware of anyone who was angry with her. She added she had heard of the same act of vandalism happening recently to others.

• The execution of a search warrant resulted in the seizure of a sawed-off shotgun from a residence near Sebeka.

Aug. 12

• An officer was flagged down by three females who reported they noticed a vehicle watching them in the M State parking lot. The vehicle followed them when they left and it made them feel uncomfortable. The officer checked the address of the registered owner and the area but was unable to locate the vehicle.

• A deputy checked a vehicle near the Leaf River Bridge on Highway 71. The operator was watching meteors.

Aug. 13

• A woman reported a goldish-colored car driven by a male in his 30's kept driving past her. The police were unable to locate the vehicle.

• A domestic incident in Wadena involved the complainant locking a man out of a residence after an argument. She alleged the man kicked the door open and the door hit her in the head. He then beat a dog but took the dog with him when he left.

• A caller informed a deputy that a man was attempting to sell her boyfriend's vehicle from a location in Texas. A deputy checked and found the registered owner to be the boyfriend.

Aug. 14

• A caller reported hearing the screams of a female and some slapping. An officer made contact with the alleged victim who advised officers nothing physical had occurred. There had been a verbal argument over groceries.

• The Sheriff's office received a report from Sebeka that an older man driving a pickup with handicap plates hit a pedestrian and left the scene. The victim was not injured. The vehicle was stopped on Highway 71 and the driver admitted to the incident. He was cited for multiple violations.

• A woman said her brother hit a nephew in the chest before leaving in a white Ford pickup. A citation was issued to him for fifth-degree assault.

Aug. 15

• At 11:16 p.m. a woman told police a juvenile female had asked her to come and get her little brother and get an ambulance. Tri-County transported the boy to the emergency room.

Aug. 16

• A female asked to speak with an officer regarding a male friend who lived in Fargo. She told police his mother lived in East St. Louis. She had not seen him since he worked in Texas. She was referred to the Fargo Police Department.

Aug. 17

• The mother of a child throwing a tantrum asked an officer to speak with him about putting on a seat belt. After a short talk the boy, who had been having tantrums after a recent change in his medication, agreed to comply.

Aug. 18

• A caller reported a red Chevy Impala parked at the Red Eye Cemetery. The two occupants of the car were asleep.

