WDC cheerleaders invited to cheer in London

Wadena-Deer Creek High School senior cheerleaders Sydney Emerson, Nicole Iken, Ashley Lehmkuhl and Kloe Pettit-Sperling were recently selected as All-American Cheerleaders by the Universal Cheer Association (UCA) camp instructor, Alex Riska, at their annual stunt camp in August.

These four young ladies, along with their cheer coach Holly Becker, have been invited to cheer in London, England on Jan. 1 during the London New Years' Day Parade. The group would be part of the London 2016-2017 Varsity Spirit Cheer Tour.

Becker said being an All-American Cheerleader is a huge honor.

"Only the best cheerleaders in the United States are selected for this honor and given the opportunity to cheer in London," said Becker, who is in her ninth year with the cheerleading program at WDC.

"This is exciting!" said Iken, who also said the group of seniors has worked hard over the last few years learning and perfecting their stunting, as well as countless hours practicing cheers and dances. Last year, the entire cheerleading squad earned a trip to the Citrus Bowl in Orlando, Fla., over the New Year's holiday. "That was amazing," Iken added.

The cheerleaders are raising funds to help this group of young ladies experience this trip of a lifetime to London.

"They earned their role as All-American Cheerleaders, please help them to be able to participate in the London Tour and live out their new-found dream!" said Becker. "Sydney, Nicole, Ashley, Kloe, and myself would be so grateful for any support you give to help make this dream become a reality."

If you are interested in helping with a monetary donation, the cheerleaders have set up a GoFundMe account at WDC All-American Cheerleaders.