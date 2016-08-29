VFW and Auxiliary sponsoring patriotic essay contest

The Wadena VFW Post 3922 and its Auxiliary are again sponsoring the annual Patriot's Pen and Voice of Democracy essay/scholarship contests for students in Bertha-Hewitt, Sebeka, Staples-Motley, Verndale and Wadena-Deer Creek Schools; home-school students are also invited to enter their age-appropriate contest. Entries must be submitted to school contact persons by Tuesday, Oct. 25.

The Patriot's Pen essay contest encourages area seventh and eighth grade students to write a 300-400 word essay discussing the topic "The America I Believe In." The top national prize is $5,000; local prizes will also be awarded at each participating school as well as by Post 3922.

The Voice of Democracy audio-essay contest is open to students in grades 9-12. Entrants must prepare and record on CD a 3-5 minute speech on the topic "My Responsibility to America." The top national prize is $30,000; local prizes will also be awarded at each participating school as well as by Post 3922.

Information and entry forms will be available at local schools; interested persons may also call Ruth Clark at (218) 631-1035.