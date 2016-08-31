Property transfers, marriages - Aug 25 edition

Pamela R. Perish, single person, hereby conveys to Kayla R. Willis, part of the SE1/4 SW1/4 of Section 3, Twp. 134, Rg. 34 described as follows, to-wit: Starting at the SE corner of the SE1/4 SW1/4 of Section 3, Twp. 134, Rg. 34; thence W on the S line of said Forty a distance of 440'; thence N on a line parallel with the E line of said Forty, a distance of 40 rods; thence E on a line parallel with the S line of said Forty a distance of 440' to the E line of said Forty; thence S on the E line of said Forty a distance of 40 rods to the point of beginning.

Vickie A. Nelson, unmarried person, hereby conveys to West LLC, the Wtly 51.68' of Lots 1 and 2, Block 3, Town of Wadena.

Jane R. Yetter, single person, and Steven F. Yetter and Ann Ross Yetter, h&w, hereby convey to Megan Koepnick Clapp and Eric Clapp, as jt ten, Lot 1, Block 1, Edna I. Dower's Subdivision of Lots 4, 5 and 6 of Block 1 in Stuart's Addition to Wadena and that part of Lot 3, Block 1, in Stuart's Addition to Wadena, described as follows: Beginning at SEtly corner of said Lot 3, in Block 1, Stuart's Addition to Wadena; thence Wtly in the Stly line of said Lot a distance of 5'; thence Ntly to a point where the Ntly line of Lot 1, in Block 1, of Edna I. Dower's Subdivision of Lots 4, 5 and 6 of Block 1 in Stuart's Addition to Wadena, intersects the Etly line of said Lot 3 in Block 1 in Stuart's Addition to Wadena; thence in the Etly line of said Lot 3, in Block 1 in Stuart's Addition to Wadena in a Stly direction to the point of beginning.

Russell L. Larson and Sally M. Larson, married to each other, hereby convey to Jon C. Wiegand and Elaine R. Wiegand, married to each other, as jt ten, the S1/2 SW1/4 NW1/4 of Section 15, Twp. 137, Rg. 35.

Donald L. Ploenzke, single person, hereby conveys to Jill L. Dilly, that part of the E1/2 SW1/4, Section 9, Twp. 134, Rg. 35, described as follows: Commencing at the NE corner of said E1/2 SW1/4; thence on an assumed bearing of S along the E line of said E1/2 SW1/4 a distance of 889.40'; thence on a bearing of W a distance of 40' to the point of beginning of the tract to be described; thence on a bearing of S a distance of 442.58' to the NEtly right-of-way of MN Trunk Hwy #10; thence N 63 deg 16 min 44 sec W along said right-of-way a distance of 298.36'; thence N 16 deg 1 min 20 sec E a distance of 224.12'; thence N 65 deg 33 min 28 sec E a distance of 224.78' to the point of beginning and there terminating. Subject to easement for public road right-of-way.

Dorothy E. Kennelly, single person, hereby conveys to Lee W. Schaleben, that part of the NE1/4 SW1/4 lying W of the Crow Wing River, Section 18, Twp. 138, Rg. 33; and an easement being described as: A 33' wide easement across an existing road for ingress, egress and utility purposes over, under and across, the E1/2 of NE1/4 of Section 13, Twp. 138, Rg. 34 and Govt Lots 1 and 2 of Section 18, Twp. 138, Rg. 33, being 16.5' on each side of the following described centerline: Commencing at the NW corner of Section 18, Twp. 138, Rg. 33, thence N 88 deg 06 min 09 sec W, 35.94' (assuming a line between the NE corner of said Section 18, Twp. 138, Rg. 33, and the NW corner of Section 18, Twp. 138, Rg. 33, bears N 89 deg 34 min 15 sec W) to the actual point of beginning of the easement centerline to be described; thence S 12 deg 39 min 41 sec E for 189.93'; thence S 25 deg 54 min 23 sec W for 89.86'; thence S 05 deg 44 min 52 sec E for 241.24'; thence S 11 deg 53 min 42 sec E for 91.60'; thence S 22 deg 26 min 55 sec E for 351.50'; thence S 27 deg 58 min 00 sec E for 100.56'; thence S 13 deg 19 min 52 sec E for 67.01'; thence S 05 deg 42 min 09 sec W for 70.45'; thence S 19 deg 16 min 51 sec W for 145.00'; thence S 29 deg 06 min 04 sec W for 105.42'; thence S 13 deg 21 min 22 sec W for 92.77'; thence S 00 deg 09 min 32 sec E for 104.58'; thence S 17 deg 28 min 03 sec W for 74.73'; thence S 38 deg 34 min 57 sec W for 83.38'; thence S 40 deg 04 min 36 sec W for 94.75'; thence S 17 deg 45 min 41 sec W for 58.65'; thence S 04 deg 38 min 17 sec E for 83.72'; thence S 05 deg 54 min 56 sec E for 89.85'; thence S 03 deg 58 min 53 sec E for 429.50'; thence S 01 deg 31 min 29 sec W for 220.22'. To the S line of Govt Lot 1, Section 18, Twp. 138, Rg. 33. The sidelines of said easement to be lengthened or shortened to meet and terminate at said S line of Govt Lot 1, Section 18, Twp. 138, Rg. 33. Also to include the N 33' of Govt Lot 2, Section 18, Twp. 138, Rg. 33.

Kathleen A. Angus, single person, hereby conveys to Matthew K. Hopp and Autumn Hopp, as jt ten, the SW1/4 SW1/4 and the South 250' of the NW1/4 SW1/4, all in Section 10, Twp. 134, Rg. 35.

Gladys M. Chase fka Gladys M. Hansen and Charles Chase, w&h, hereby convey to Eloise Ann Hoefs, the N 991' of the W 514' of Govt Lot 1 of Section 31, Twp. 135, Rg. 35.

Tracy L. Cole fka Tracy L. Doty and Roger Cole, married to each other, hereby convey to Jason Korvela and Deborah Korvela, married to each other, as jt ten, the S 400' of the E 621' of the SW1/4 SW1/4, Section 19, Twp. 138, Rg. 35.

Travis L. Floyd and Joline Floyd, married to each other, hereby conveys to Thomas A. Lawrence and Emmy L. Lawrence, as jt ten, Lot 11, Block 1, Johannasberg North and an undivided 1/12th interest in Outlot A, Johannasberg North.

M A R R I A G E S

Larry Carl Ackerman, Boone, Iowa, to Gail Christine O'Hara, Wadena.

Derrick James Rude, Wadena, to Caitlyn Rose Jacquart, Wadena.