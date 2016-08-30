Living History: Local cyclist injured in Wadena accident

The Wadena County Board is investigating a wireless alarms system in response to concern about security in the courthouse.

At its Aug. 15 meeting, the board agreed to arrange a demonstration of the Centurion Security System by StopTech, Ltd. The system has a distress button, smoke and motion detectors, sensors for glass breakage, temperature detectors and more, said Scott McKellep, emergency manager.

Commissioner Bill Stearns discovered the Centurion System at a vendor fair at the National Association of Counties Conference. Planning the justice center revealed the need for a security update at the courthouse, he said. The justice center would have included a new jail, law enforcement area and courts. The county abandoned the project after failing to get state bonding money this spring.

Increasing numbers of irate visitors to the courthouse have also sparked interest in the building's safety, McKellep said. A recent incident occurred in County Attorney Kyra Ladd's office.

A man Ladd said she did not know entered her office approximately 15 minutes before the courthouse closed. Ladd described the man as a "fairly desperate person" who was angry with his employer over a civil matter.

Ladd told the man his concern required a consultation with a private attorney and she could not help him. The upset man kept pulling items from his bag, she said. The man remained in Ladd's office until shortly after 5 p.m. before leaving, she said.

Later, Ladd brought her concerns to McKellep she said, to ask what measures could be taken to ensure a similar incident does not occur again.

35 years ago

Excerpts from the Aug. 26, 1981 Pioneer Journal

• School enrollment dips at Wadena public schools

"The total school enrollment is down, down, down," according to Wadena Superintendent Larry Foley as public school classes began Tuesday morning for the 1981-82 school term.

Lat year's total enrollment was 1,596, kindergarten through 12th grade, while Tuesday's unofficial enrollment figure was 1,468, a drop of 128 students, Foley indicated.

New York Mills' new superintendent Richard Larson reported enrollment took a dip at that East Otter Tail County school, where classes began yesterday. The 1981 enrollment figure was 757 as compared to 778 one year ago.

Deer Creek superintendent Harold Parduhn's office reported Tuesday's enrollment figure at 225, Kindergarten through 12th grade, which is about the same figure as one year ago.

65 years ago

Excerpts from the Aug. 23, 1951 Pioneer Journal

• Wadena Red Cross nets only Nine Percent of goal

Voluntary contributions to the Red Cross appeal still lag in Wadena County. Only $45 of the $500 goal has been collected. Contributions should be left at the Pioneer Journal office, county chairman Mrs. J.F. Peterson said.

The plea for funds was issued to meet Red Cross demands from the flooded areas in Illinois, Kansas, Missouri and Oklahoma and wind-damaged areas in Minnesota and Wisconsin.

• Local cyclist injured in Wadena accident

Russell Utermarck, 18, son of Mr. and Mrs. Ed Utermarck of Wadena, suffered a brain concussion and a broken left wrist as the result of a motorcycle accident Thursday night.

Utermarck missed the turn off Highway 29 at Fifth Street S.W. he was thrown an estimated 87 yards when the cycle skidded off the road. Lloyd Tappe of Wadena, who was riding ahead of Utermarck, turned back to assist him and call an ambulance.

Utermarck was admitted at Wesley hospital. He may be released this weekend.