U.S. Senators Amy Klobuchar and Al Franken, along with Representative Collin Peterson, announced that the U.S. Department of Transportation has awarded Wadena Municipal Airport a grant of $565,906 for safety improvements.

"As our airports continue to serve our communities, it's critical we make investments so they can provide the services Minnesotans rely on," Klobuchar said. "Today's investment will help to do that while also supporting local jobs in Wadena."

"These improvements to Wadena Municipal Airport will improve safety and support the economic health of the region," Franken said. "I'm glad that this Transportation Department grant will increase accessibility and allow the facility to keep serving our state and visitors to Minnesota."

"This grant will allow Wadena Municipal Airport to improve existing airport infrastructure," Peterson said. "Strong regional airports benefit the local economy while meeting regional transportation needs."

This grant will allow the airport to install perimeter fencing and fund a new runway vertical/visual guidance system to make the airport more accessible by improving approaches to the runway ends.