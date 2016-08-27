Miller named Pioneer Journal publisher

The Wadena Pioneer Journal welcomed new publisher Jason Miller to its team last week.

Miller has years of experience working for Forum Communications Company, starting in The Forum's sports department in 1999. He worked as a sports editor, deputy editor and presentation editor for The Forum during that time. Most recently, he was the manager of Forum Communications' Design Center.

In his new role, he will oversee operations at the Pioneer Journal and Perham Focus.

"I'm thrilled to be the new publisher of the Pioneer Journal," Miller said. "I'm looking forward to working with the fantastic staff to help them continue to serve the Pioneer Journal's readers and advertisers."

Miller attended Concordia College in Moorhead and lives in Detroit Lakes.

Outgoing publisher Melissa Swenson has taken over as publisher and advertising director of the Detroit Lakes Tribune.

Swenson brings with her 17 years of experience within Forum Communications Company, starting her FCC career in October of 1999 as the regional marketing director for the Lakes Group, based out of Detroit Lakes.

Swenson was then promoted to advertising manager in Perham, New York Mills and Wadena (all FCC properties) before being promoted again to publisher of the Perham Focus. More recently Swenson also took on the role of publisher at the Wadena Pioneer Journal.

"Naming Melissa Swenson as publisher of the Detroit Lakes Newspapers was the perfect match in the qualities we need in leadership, knowledge and experience for the newspaper, staff and community," said Jody Hanson, publisher of the FCC Lakes Group. "I look forward to partnering with her on her new role."

Swenson says being the publisher of the Detroit Lakes Newspapers has been a professional goal of hers for many years but she has also enjoyed her time in Wadena.

"It is a bitter-sweet change for me. Working at the PJ and watching the talented staff work together to publish a top-notch weekly newspaper has been an honor. I will miss the people and the work, but know that the new Publisher, Jason, will do an excellent job."