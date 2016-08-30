Search
    Wadena County wanted - Aug. 25 edition

    By none Today at 12:10 a.m.
    Sarah Jean Anderson, 28, Elizabeth, warrant: drug possession.

    Virgil John Haataja, 39, Wadena, warrant: traffic violation.

    Dylan Thomas Kross, 36, Bagley, warrant: drug possession.

    Samantha Ann Mitchell, 29, Duluth, warrant: drug possession.

    Todd Charles Richards, 35, New York Mills, warrant: drug possession.

    Jeremy Douglas Schuman, 32, Little Falls, warrant: obstructing legal process.

    Stewart Edward Weekley, 51, Staples, warrant: drug possession, probation violation.

    David Michael Windmeier, 37, Menahga, warrant: theft.

    Dyllan Dwight Burton, 25, Fairmount, N.D., warrant: drug possession.

    Bruce David Hacker, 35, Bemidji, warrant: traffic violation.

    Abbie-Jo Floris Howard, 22, Shakopee, warrant: traffic violation.

    Jordan Ray Tiedeman, 22, West Fargo, warrant: traffic violation.

