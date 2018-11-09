The group was one of about 22 planned in the state of Minnesota. Hundreds of demonstrations were planned to be held across the U.S. and in Canada on Thursday over fears President Donald Trump will interfere with special counsel Robert Mueller's investigation into Russian meddling in the 2016 election. This follows the resignation of Attorney General Jeff Sessions Wednesday, Nov. 7.

The protests have been organized by activist group MoveOn under the banner of "Nobody Is Above the Law." They shared this message on their website, "This is a peaceful protest if Trump announces his intention to fire Robert Mueller. Bring signs, candles (if you desire), and a good attitude! Let's show Donald Trump that nobody is above the law. Join a rapid response rally if special counsel Mueller is fired!"

Local organizer Denise Ferguson of Eagle Bend, formerly of Wadena, said there were about 35 people signed up for the protest. The cold weather could have played a part in keeping some from joining in.

Ferguson said across the country, close to 400,000 people were expected to protest. Planning for the protest started about a year ago, Ferguson said, shortly after President Trump announced a deadline for the 2016 election investigation. Ferguson said Trump does not get to decide who investigates and he can't be allowed to obstruct the investigation.

"I think we need to let people know that Trump is not above the law," Ferguson said. "If he's violated the law, then he should be impeached."

Ferguson said the investigation was not a Democrat witch hunt as Mueller is a Republican.

"This is vitally important," Ferguson said.

Pam Hoy said she came out because they hired someone that has not been vetted, Matthew Whitaker, to replace Jeff Sessions.

"We can't let behavior like this become normalized, we can't be that way," Mike Hoy said. "We can't allow this sort of lawlessness."

"Democracy in this country does not exist anymore," said Joe Majors. "The only way we're going to get it back is stuff like this (protests). This is supposed to be a government of the people ... the fact of the matter is we don't have democracy anymore."

Diane Leaders offered a quote from Amy Klobuchar, saying that "we need to bring back democracy and civility."