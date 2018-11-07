Seelhammer, Damlo, Hayes to fill 3 seats on WDC School Board

Melissa Seelhammer shared that she was honored and excited to be elected to serve in this capacity.

"I was glad to see so many candidates running," Seelhammer said. "I'm excited to work with the rest of the school board members."

Seelhammer shared how she is looking forward to getting all children and parents involved in all that the school district offers.

Seelhammer works as an accountant at Merickel Lumber in Wadena.

Ryan Damlo was feeling blessed to be a part of a pool of eight candidates and to get so much support from the district voters.

"I was extremely honored," Damlo said upon hearing he had earned second most votes around 5 a.m. Wednesday morning.

Damlo has been attending the last few board meetings and said he will continue to get to know the board and district processes before taking a seat in January. Damlo shared how impressed he was that with eight candidates running for the three seats, people kept things clean. He said the candidates were all proud of the school and just wanted to continue to keep it strong moving forward.

"It was just eight people that wanted to continue to make the school district better," Damlo said.

Damlo is the Foundation executive director at Tri-County Health Care.

Peter Hayes was not immediately available for comment. Hayes is the only one of the group who previously served on the WDC school board. He served from 2008-2016, and his last role was as chairman of the board.

Hayes currently is a truck driver.

Wadena-Deer Creek School Board (3)

Melissa Seelhammer: 1,642 22.69 %

Ryan Damlo: 1,412 19.51 %

Peter Hayes: 1,163 16.07 %

Kevin Klawitter: 717 9.91 %

Tammy Kircher: 652 9.01 %

Gail Vittetoe: 658 9.09 %

Ann Pate: 586 8.10 %

Becca Bucholz-Grieger: 398 5.50 %