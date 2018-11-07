Search
    Wadena area election results: Olson, Kangas earn spots in Wadena County

    By PJ staff Today at 7:38 a.m.
    Election worker Jan Roers hands Don Dirks an "I voted" sticker after he successfully submitted a ballot at the Wadena County Courthouse on election day. Wadena and Leaf River townships have their polling place in the lower level of the courthouse. At times, all voting booths were full and voters spilled over to tables to get their votes in. Michael Johnson/Pioneer Journal

    Results from Wadena County's 2018 general election were updated on the state website at 4:30 a.m. Wednesday.

    Area election staff said voters came out in droves to vote. Many said they saw over 50 percent participation from voters, which was impressive for a midterm election.

    Here are unofficial vote totals for area contested races:

    Wadena County

    Auditor Treasurer

    Heather Olson: 2,980 58.83 %

    Brian Hagen: 2,253 42.96 %

    County Commissioner (District 5)

    Jon Kangas: 700 55.25 %

    Curtis Ronneberg: 566 44.67 %

    County Recorder Soledad Henriksen, County Attorney Kyra Ladd, County Sheriff Mike Carr and County commissioners Bill Stearns and Sheldon Monson were all uncontested in the race.

    Wadena-Deer Creek School Board (3)

    Melissa Seelhammer: 1,063 21.28 %

    Ryan Damlo: 997 19.96 %

    Peter Hayes: 779 15.59 %

    Kevin Klawitter: 515 10.31 %

    Tammy Kircher: 469 9.39 %

    Gail Vittetoe: 458 9.17 %

    Ann Pate: 426 8.53 %

    Becca Bucholz-Grieger: 282 5.64 %

    Otter Tail County

    Commissioner District 4

    Robert Lahman 2356 47.11%

    Betty Murphy 2637 52.73%

    Sheriff

    Kile G. Bergren 12705 49.90%

    Barry Fitzgibbons 12711 49.93%

