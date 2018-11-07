Wadena area election results: Olson, Kangas earn spots in Wadena County
Results from Wadena County's 2018 general election were updated on the state website at 4:30 a.m. Wednesday.
Area election staff said voters came out in droves to vote. Many said they saw over 50 percent participation from voters, which was impressive for a midterm election.
Here are unofficial vote totals for area contested races:
Wadena County
Auditor Treasurer
Heather Olson: 2,980 58.83 %
Brian Hagen: 2,253 42.96 %
County Commissioner (District 5)
Jon Kangas: 700 55.25 %
Curtis Ronneberg: 566 44.67 %
County Recorder Soledad Henriksen, County Attorney Kyra Ladd, County Sheriff Mike Carr and County commissioners Bill Stearns and Sheldon Monson were all uncontested in the race.
Wadena-Deer Creek School Board (3)
Melissa Seelhammer: 1,063 21.28 %
Ryan Damlo: 997 19.96 %
Peter Hayes: 779 15.59 %
Kevin Klawitter: 515 10.31 %
Tammy Kircher: 469 9.39 %
Gail Vittetoe: 458 9.17 %
Ann Pate: 426 8.53 %
Becca Bucholz-Grieger: 282 5.64 %
Otter Tail County
Commissioner District 4
Robert Lahman 2356 47.11%
Betty Murphy 2637 52.73%
Sheriff
Kile G. Bergren 12705 49.90%
Barry Fitzgibbons 12711 49.93%