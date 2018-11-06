Vying for seat 2 is incumbent Justice Lucinda Jesson, who has served on the appellate court since 2015, and challenger Anthony Brown.

As of 10:45 p.m. Tuesday night, Jesson leads Brown by a 63 to 36 percentage vote.

The Minnesota Court of Appeals includes 19 judges divided into three panels, and travel to locations throughout the state to hear oral arguments, which are open to the public. An elected judge serves a six-year term, and makes an annual salary of $143,000.

Five other seats, all of which are uncontested, are also set to be voted on.

Incumbent candidates Justice Renee Worke, Justice Diane Bratvold, Justice Tracy Smith, Justice Jill Flaskamp Halbrooks and Justice James Florey will all resume their current roles on the appellate court through 2024.

All appellate judges are required to be “learned in the law” and under 70 years old.