As of 10:45 p.m. Tuesday night, Chutich leads MacDonald by a 57 to 43 percentage vote.

Chutich has served on Minnesota’s Supreme Court since 2016.

MacDonald, who is running for a Supreme Court seat for a second time, was previously defeated in 2016 when she filed to run against incumbent Justice Natalie Hudson, who has served on the Minnesota Supreme Court since 2015.

The Minnesota Supreme Court consists of seven justices, all of whom serve a six-year term. The chief justice earns an annual salary of $167,000, while justices receive $152,000 annually.

Three other seats, all of which were uncontested, were also voted on, including chief justice.

Incumbent Chief Justice Lorie Gildea, who was appointed by former Gov. Tim Pawlenty in 2010, will continue to serve in her current role through 2024.

Incumbents Barry Anderson and Anne K. McKeig, representing seats 1 and 5, respectively, both ran uncontested and will also continue to serve in their current roles through 2024.

Other Minnesota Supreme Court justices include Justice Natalie Hudson, Justice David Lillehaug and Justice Paul Thissen.

All justices are required to be "learned in the law" and under 70 years old.