Candidate Forum: Area candidates speak to local concerns

The forum was hosted by Todd-Wadena Electric Cooperative, and moderated by local radio broadcasting legend and former District 10 State Senator Dan Skogen. The cooperative brought forth several questions to the candidates, who each had about one minute to share their opinion. Topics from the cooperative included grid security, third-party utilities and renewable energy mandates, while the public looked to zero in on what the candidates planned to do for the state and more specifically Central Minnesota.

Candidates includes Pam Myra (R), for state auditor; John Howe (R) for secretary of state; Jim Newberger (R),for U.S. Senate; Stephen Browning (DFL), for House Rep. 9B; Alex Herring (DFL), for House Rep. 9A; John Poston (R), for House Rep. 9A; Mary Franson (R), for House Rep. 8B; and Steve Green (R), for House Rep. 2B.

Here's a short summary of some of the answers candidates shared during the forum.

Steve Green

Green noted he is seeking his fourth term as a state representative in District 2B. He said he is running in order to make sure the next generation is able to enjoy the things he enjoyed growing up. He felt the biggest concern for rural Minnesota was over-regulation especially from departments like the Department of Natural Resources and Minnesota Pollution Control Agency.

Mary Franson

Franson currently serves as a state representative in District 8B. Franson shared her background in running her own business, as well as working as a childcare provider. Franson took several opportunities to discuss healthcare, especially the high insurance costs and her feelings that Republican-led reforms were helping to lower the cost of health insurance in the state.

John Poston

Poston, 60, is a retired executive, former mayor of Lake Shore and a small business owner seeking his second term in the House of Representatives for District 9A. Poston said he hopes to be re-elected because he was proud of the work that he was able to help accomplish while serving on six committees.

"There's a lot of work to get done," Poston said.

Poston noted that improving access to broadband was a chief concern of his.

Alex Hering

Hering is seeking his first election as a state representative in District 9A. Hering lives near Pillager and is a general contractor, designer and engineer. He serves as the Cass County DFL vice chair and owner of Cygnet Mina Inc. He noted that affordable healthcare, education and housing are all important to him.

Hering said he wanted to work to improve wages for Minnesotans, making sure that everyone is paid a liveable wage.

Stephen Browning

Browning, from Little Falls, is a second-grade teacher running for state representative of District 9B. Browning said as a teacher he serves as a part-time social worker and part-time father to students other than his own children. He'd like to see more done to improve the lives of children.

Browning spoke about the divisiveness in politics and said that people just need to treat each other like human beings and talk to each other with respect.

Concerning Central Minnesota, Browning said more LGA funding is needed to support cities and townships.

Jim Newberger

Newberger serves as a state representative in District 15B and is running for the U.S. Senate. Newberger said that the senate needs more balance and that's something he could provide. He noted that for over a decade over half of Minnesotans have not had a voice.

Newberger was concerned how things were not getting done and he noted that he would be reaching across the aisle to accomplish more.

John Howe

John Howe was elected as a U.S. Senator in 2010 and former Red Wing Mayor. He is now running for Minnesota Secretary of State. Howe felt that the state needs to take action "at the speed of commerce."

Howe said one of his most visible accomplishments was the flashing yellow arrow bill regarding traffic signals. He said if elected, those that cheat to get elected would not keep their seats.

Pam Myra

Myra is a Certified Public Accountant with an active license, former audit manager at an international public accounting firm, former two-term State Representative and chief-author of government transparency legislation unanimously passed in the MN House and signed into law. She shared that her time in politics showed her that getting bills through takes time but can be done and can receive unanimous approval. She also noted that she's learned that MInnesotans really care about how their tax dollars are spent and she wants to see that government become more transparent.

What are your thoughts about increases to the renewable energy standard in Minnesota?

When asked about the renewable standards in Minnesota, Franson shared that more mandates are not the answer.

"I don't think that Minnesota needs anymore mandates," Franson said. "What we need to do is just allow the market to work."

Franson was pleased with how the economy was doing and said that more mandates only increase utility costs and burden the people.

Poston agreed that more tax burden on the public was a poor choice.

"I think it should be done from a company standpoint and not a taxpayer standpoint," Poston said.

Hering wanted to see the push for more renewables continue.

"I can't see why we would want to slow down," Hering said. "What we don't want to do is put an unnecessary energy burden on our consumers, but we also have to realize that our grid has been subsidized by the government all along. So the government should be paying attention to try and alleviate that burden from being passed onto energy consumers by the co-ops."

Browning felt it was important to continue to move forward and set attainable goals.

"As long as we're working with the industries and setting reasonable attainable goals that they can achieve, I don't see a problem with that," Browning said.

Newberger said that Minnesota was once one of the most inexpensive places to do business in as far as energy rates, now they are one of the most expensive due to renewable standards.

"There's one thing you'll never see outside of a solar field or a wind farm, and that's an employee parking lot," Newberger said. "Folks, at the end of the day, I believe in an all-of-the-above energy approach. We need all of it, you can't exclude others."

Howe believed that hydro needs to be included in the renewable formula and he wanted to see renewables driven by consumers not huge projects driven by government rebates.

"Hydro is renewable, it should be included in our numbers and we would far exceed what other states have if you include that," Howe said.

Green said that renewable energy mandates are one of the worst things that has happened to the state. Green said because cooperatives were forced to add the infrastructure, businesses and residents saw huge utility cost increases.

"It was not well thought out," Green said.

What should Minnesotans expect from their state auditor? (A question for Pam Myra)

"The whole goal is to have accountability and transparency in how our tax dollars are used," Myra said. Myra stated that effective independent audits are very important and she promised that if elected she would work to improve that.

How would you as Secretary of State make sure Minnesotans can be confident that our elections are fair, open and secure? (A question for John Howe)

Howe said Minnesota has a history of close elections, so open, fair and secure is an absolute need. He said the current secretary of state was defying requests to review the state's challenged votes.

"When people are on the challenge list, we need to know who they are," Howe said.

He said he believes in public data being public data.

Healthcare

One of the most electrifying topics of the night, regardless of the question seemed to center around health insurance costs.

Newberger addressed it first in his answer to how he would serve residents as a senator. He shared that the state needs to go back to how things were before Obamacare.

"Folks, I've got constituents all over the state who are paying over a $1,000 a month for their health insurance and when they factor in their copays and deductibles, they are up to $20,000, just out of pocket before a nickel even kicks in, and this all comes about because of MNsure."

He had this to say about single-payer healthcare. "Bureaucrats thrive and patients die."

Hering also spoke about his priorities on healthcare. Affordability was chief priority for him and he felt that market driven insurance companies would raise premiums without government control. He spoke in favor of the single-payer healthcare.

"We need to take a look at the whole state and obviously build a better healthcare system for our state, all Minnesotans," Hering said.

Browning was quick to denounce the notion that single-payer healthcare does not work anywhere else in the world.

"Everywhere else had figured out that this is the most effective way to provide health insurance for other people," Browning said.

He spoke about how his sister lived in Australia and received quick, effective surgery, without copays and deductibles. Her healthcare was paid by 2 percent cost of her income.

"The idea that it won't work is absurd," Browning said.

Browning understood implementing this healthcare system would take time but he wanted to start now and start here.

Green responded by saying that Australia has a glorified system. He said everyone being on a plan is not attainable and using this system puts you on a long waiting list, unless you are wealthy enough to buy a better policy.

"It's not a utopia," Green said.

Franson threw out some numbers for the crowd. She shared how Minnesota's MNLARS system has cost over $340 million on a website that does not work.

"We've got a party talking about government taking over the healthcare when they can't even operate a driver's license system," Franson said.

"If you thought Obamacare was bad, single-payer is going to be on steroids, Obamacare on steroids," Franson said.

Poston shared how he lived in a country with socialized medicine for 10 years and said that there are misconceptions about them. He said the medicine is not as good as it is here. He said the healthcare is not free. He was taxed 35-40 percent more living in England than here. He said you don't choose your doctor, you get who is near you, good or bad.

Farming

Concerning farming, all candidates agreed that farmers are facing a crisis, not just in low commodity prices, but in a shrinking workforce, and increased suicides.

INFO BOX

Get out and vote

Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 6. See inside for more details on polling places and candidates.