Watch Now: Joe Radinovich debates Pete Stauber
Minnesota candidates for the state's 8th Congressional District are debating in a Minnesota Public Radio studio show.
Incumbent Democrat Rep. Rick Nolan announced earlier this year he would not run for re-election, creating an open seat.
Today's debate between Republican Pete Stauber, a retired police officer and a St. Louis County commissioner, and DFL candidate Joe Radinovich, who served in the state Legislature and worked for Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey, can be watched right here.