Search
Sections

Weather Forecast

Close

    Watch Now: Joe Radinovich debates Pete Stauber

    By Lori Weber Menke on Oct 26, 2018 at 11:00 a.m.

    Minnesota candidates for the state's 8th Congressional District are debating in a Minnesota Public Radio studio show.

    Incumbent Democrat Rep. Rick Nolan announced earlier this year he would not run for re-election, creating an open seat. 

    Today's debate between Republican Pete Stauber, a retired police officer and a St. Louis County commissioner, and DFL candidate Joe Radinovich, who served in the state Legislature and worked for Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey, can be watched right here.

    Explore related topics:Newsgovernment and politicsMinnesotaMPRPete StauberJoe Radinovich
    Advertisement
    randomness