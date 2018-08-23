City, school elections: 8 file for WDC school board

Eight have filed for three seats at the WDC School Board. Current board members with expiring terms are Jil Fiemeyer, Ann Pate and Wayne Perkins.

As of Aug. 14, Gail Vittetoe, Ryan Damlo, Kevin Klawitter, Peter Hayes, Becca Grieger, Tammy Kircher, Melissa Seelhammer and Ann Pate filed. Fiemeyer and Perkins did not file for reelection.

Wadena City Council

The seats of Mayor George Deiss and council members Bruce Uselman and Deb Wiese are up for election in the city of Wadena.

As of Aug. 14 Mayor George Deiss and Bruce Uselman filed for re-election. Mark Lunde also joined the race looking to fill the seat of Wiese who chose against seeking reelection.

Wiese said it took until the filing deadline to decide that she would not file.

"I have a different course in my life that I would rather try to pursue," Wiese said. "I learned so much in the past four years." Council members thanked Wiese for her service on the council.

Deer Creek

The city of Deer Creek had two council seats and the mayor seat open for filing. Those seats belong to current Mayor Tom Svavari, and council members Kris Krejci and Jim Hill.

As of Aug. 14, Svavari filed for reelection and Robert Lund, Sr. filed a council seat. Hill and Krejci did not file.

"We have one spot open that no one filed for," city clerk Tom Parish said. That means a write-in candidate has a chance to hop on board.

Verndale

There are two four-year council seats and one two-year mayor seat with expiring terms this year in the city of Verndale. Those seats are now filled by Ardith Carr, James Runyan and Mayor Raye Ludovissie. Those three all filed to once again fill their seats with no one contesting them.

Filing for the three seats on the Verndale School board were incumbents Tony Stanley, Scott Veronen and Bill Blaha.

Bluffton

The Bluffton City Council had two council seats and the mayor seat with terms ending this year. Mayor Tim Pavek was only to file for his seat. The other seats had no one filing.