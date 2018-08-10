Nimrod Boosters to handle liquor sales at Bull Bash

That's unique because, as far as could be remembered, Wadena County has not issued a temporary liquor license to an unlicensed group like this before.

Wadena County auditor/treasurer Judy Taves said that public health did visit the site and approved the food side of things for the event.

The group applied for the temporary permit in an absence of a licensed catering group this year.

They are planning on serving food and drinks starting at 5 p.m. through the conclusion of the night Friday and Saturday.

All commissioners were in favor of approving the temporary license, ending sales at 1 a.m. and having the group obtain insurance for the event. The state does not set fees or place restrictions on fees.

The bull riding event also includes sheep riding, live music by Tripwire and Johnny Holm band.

More storage

A storage unit construction project was approved in Blueberry Township near Twin Lakes Road. The approval was for Ryan and Cassi Busch to construct up to four mini-storage buildings for commercial use. The buildings are planned to be 46 foot by 73 foot.

No correspondence for or against the project was heard. Residents within a half mile were notified of the project. Planning commission members felt it was a good use of the property, according to according to planning and zoning administrator Deana Malone.

The commission also:

• Accepted a school supply donation from First Congregational United Church Of Christ-Lamson Family Trust. The donation of $2,000 goes to the school supply backpack program.

• Approved a financial commitment of $99,819 for a cooperative service agreement with 11-member counties for secure juvenile detention services. Through the agreement, member counties make annual financial commitments based on their percentage of use over a two-year lookback period.

• Approved the highway department selling one pickup to the solid waste department ($17,500); solid waste selling one pickup at auction; and the highway department buying one 2019 pickup ($37,747) from Thielen Motors.

• Approved solid waste purchase of a Bobcat skid steer from Aldrich Tractor for $42,395.

• Acknowledged receiving the city of Sebeka 2017 TIF report.