Know before you go: Who will be on your primary ballot?
What you'll see
The primary ballot consists of two sections, first the partisan section, where you can vote for two U.S. Senators, U.S. Representative, Minnesota State Governor/Lieutenant Governor, Minnesota Attorney General, Minnesota State Auditor, Minnesota Secretary of State, and Minnesota State Representatives.
The second section includes the non-partisan section, which consists of local seats. These include:
County auditor/treasurer
Brian Hagen
Curtis Kreklau Jr.
Heather R. Olson
Stacy Smagacz
Judy Taves (incumbent)
View a sample ballot for a city of Wadena resident here.
Should you have any questions regarding the upcoming Primary Election (polling place location, hours for voting, etc.) contact the Wadena County Voter Registration office at (218) 631-7792 . Information regarding your polling place location, the status of your voter registration, a sample ballot as well as absentee ballot information can also be found at: mnvotes.sos.state.mn.us/VoterStatus.aspx. General information regarding elections/voting is available at: www.sos.state.mn.us/index.aspx?page=4 .