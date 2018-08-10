Area filings as of Aug. 7

Wadena City Council

The seats of Mayor George Deiss and council members Bruce Uselman and Deb Wiese are up for election in the city of Wadena.

As of Tuesday Mayor George Deiss and Bruce Uselman filed for re-election.

The mayor seat is a two-year term; and two council member seats, have four-year terms each, expiring Dec. 31, 2022.

To file for office, interested persons must file an Affidavit of Candidacy with the Administrator's Office by 4:30 p.m. Aug. 14. The filing fee is $2. Candidates may obtain Affidavit of Candidacy forms from the City Administrator's Office. For more information call the office at (218) 631-7707.

Wadena-Deer Creek School board

Three members will be elected to the school board for terms of four years. Current board members with expiring terms are Jil Fiemeyer, Ann Pate and Wayne Perkins.

As of Tuesday, Gail Vittetoe, Ryan Damlo, Kevin Klawitter, Peter Hayes and Ann Pate filed.

Affidavits of candidacy are available from the school district clerk at the Wadena-Deer Creek Middle/High School. The filing fee is $2.

A candidate for this office must be 21 years of age and older, must be a resident of the school district for 30 days before the general election, and must have no other affidavit on file for any other office at the same primary or next general election.

The affidavits of candidacy must be filed in the office of the school district clerk and the filing fee paid prior to 5 p.m. on Aug. 14.

Deer Creek

The city of Deer Creek has two council seats and the mayor seat open for filing. Those seats belong to current Mayor Tom Svavari, and council members Kris Krejci and Jim Hill.

As of Tuesday, no one filed yet, according to clerk Thomas Parish.

Bluffton

The city of Bluffton has two four-year council member seats opening. The terms of Nan Wegscheid and Lois Beachy are ending this year. The mayoral seat is also up for election, now filled by mayor Tim Pavek. As of Tuesday, no one had filed for the seats, according to city clerk Connie Stelzer.

Verndale

There are two four-year council seats and one two-year mayor seat with expiring terms this year in the city of Verndale. Those seats are now filled by Ardith Carr, James Runyan and Mayor Raye Ludovissie.

As of Tuesday, Ludovissie was the only to file so far, according to city clerk Barbara Holmes.