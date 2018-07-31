New DWI law goes into effect Aug. 1

Before the law change, people convicted of DWI in a highway-licensed vehicle still could legally operate ATVs, motorboats and snowmobiles. The changes apply to violations that occur on or after Aug. 1.

"We have zero tolerance for people who endanger themselves and other people by operating a motor vehicle or recreational vehicle while they're intoxicated," said Col. Rodmen Smith, director of the Minnesota DNR Enforcement Division. "This new law should send the message that drinking and driving — no matter what the vehicle — isn't acceptable and the consequences are severe."

As an example, a person convicted of DWI in a motorboat, or who refuses testing for a motorboat DWI, would have their driver's license suspended and be prohibited from operating ATVs, motorboats and snowmobiles for one year. Additionally, first-time DWI offenders operating off-road recreational vehicles or motor boats also will be subject to chemical use assessments, conditional release and plate impoundment — the same as a DWI in a highway-licensed vehicle.

The Minnesota DNR and other law enforcement agencies in the state, along with ATV and snowmobile groups, supported the law change, which passed the Legislature with bipartisan support and was signed into law in May by Gov. Mark Dayton.