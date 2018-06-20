Wadena County IT department may undergo restructure

Kreklau came before the county commissioners to request opening the position and requested that they approve increasing the current pay for the position up to Grade 53, step 9, a three step increase setting the rate at $25.39 an hour. That would be an additional $5,616 per year to the budget. Kreklau suggested the pay increase in order to be more competitive in the job market. He also wanted to see the position filled soon as the position was needed and to have another outside group complete the work was at a high cost to the county.

Commissioner Jim Hofer commented that the department has seen this vacancy before and that low pay has been an issue in retention.

Before making a decision, board members were informed that commissioner Bill Stearns had made mention that he might consider restructuring the department in the personnel committee. Stearns was not at the commission meeting on Tuesday, June 19, as he was out of town. While he could not speak for himself, other personnel committee members said that he had brought up the idea, so there was some feeling that they should hold off on hiring. Kreklau and county coordinator Ryan Odden said that this was the first they heard talk of a restructuring in his department.

After further discussion, the commission approved the step increase and posting of the position, noting that if they need to restructure, they can choose to not hire someone at that point. They also approved posting for an intern position in the department, which would serve as IT helpdesk intern at a rate of $12 an hour. There was no financial implication to the county for this position as it was paid for by funding from Sourcewell, formerly National Joint Powers Alliance.

The funds that are being saved in the interim while a new employee is sought will be redirected to augmented network support from Marco.

In other news commissioners approved:

• Final payment to JR Construction of Verndale for the pavilion at Old Wadena, a cost of $15,685, which was approved through a previous board motion. An additional $300 has been billed for the sidewalk between the new building and the smaller shelter at the park. When flagging out the building the length of the sidewalk was underestimated at 20 feet long.

• A May 2018 donation valued at $765 from Chelsa Golberg's eighth-grade advisory group at the Wadena-Deer Creek School. The purpose of the donation is to provide children in foster care, a duffle bag with personal items to take to the foster parent's home and to comfort them in a stressful time. Items include hygiene products, blankets, pillows, books and toys, stuffed animals, clothing, and pajamas. Human Services expressed gratefulness to this class for their generous donation.

• Awarding State Aid highway construction projects to Duninick lnc., at a cost of $1,181,116.80 for work on CSAH 2 on Ist Ave NE,, Maple St, Central Ave. North in Aldrich and from the South County line to TlH 10, Central Ave S. On CSAH 29 between CSAH 2 and CSAH 5. Duninick's bid was .46 percent under the engineer's estimate.

• Awarding reclamation of CSAH 12 from US TH 71 to Slover Ave. And full-depth reclamation, bituminous paving, and aggregate shouldering on Co Rd 132 from the West County Line to US TH 71 at a cost of $1,290,661.85 to Central Specialties Inc. They were the low bidder.

The board also entered into a closed session for the annual performance evaluation of Human Services director Tanya Leskey. Commission chair Sheldon Monson went over a summary of the meeting and noted Leskey has made contributions to improve communications between departments, focused on updating policies, her staff appreciate the direction she has given to programs in the department and she is continuing a goal of strategic planning.