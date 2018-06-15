Five in contest for Wadena County auditor/treasurer job

The candidates include Brian Hagen, Curtis Kreklau Jr., Heather R. Olson, Stacy Smagcz and Taves.

Kreklau is the current human resources/information technology director for the county. Notably, Kreklau is the only one of many candidates for various seats in the county that listed a candidate website, IntegrityforWadena.com, which as of Tuesday stated that information was coming soon.

Another notable seat was that of County Commissioner Dave Hillukka of District 5. Hillukka did not file for his seat, but three others did, including Jon Kangas, Menahga; Curtis Ronneberg, Sebeka; and Randy Wenthold, Menahga.

Hillukka said it was just time for him to step down and let someone else run after serving eight years as a commissioner. He looks forward to spending more time with his business.

"I really enjoyed it," Hilluka said of his time serving.

The following candidates filed by the June 5 deadline. Incumbent indicated with *.

Wadena County

County Auditor/Treasurer

Brian Hagen

Curtis Kreklau Jr.

Heather R. Olson

Stacy Smagcz

*Judy Taves

County recorder

*Soledad Henriksen

County sheriff

*Michael D. Carr Jr.

County Attorney

*Kyra L. Ladd

Soil and Water Sup. Dist. 1

*Kenneth Berg

Soil and Water Sup. Dist. 2

*Brett Dailey

Soil and Water Sup. Dist. 3

*Nancy L. Benson

Commissioner-District 1

*Sheldon Monson, Wadena

Commissioner-District 3

*Bill Stearns, Wadena

Commissioner- District 5

Jon Kangas, Menahga

Curtis Ronneberg, Sebeka

Randy Wenthold, Menahga