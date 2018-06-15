Search
    Five in contest for Wadena County auditor/treasurer job

    By Michael Johnson Today at 9:06 a.m.

    With the deadline passed for Wadena County candidates to file for the November 2018 election five candidates are in the race for auditor/treasurer now held by Judy Taves.

    The candidates include Brian Hagen, Curtis Kreklau Jr., Heather R. Olson, Stacy Smagcz and Taves.

    Kreklau is the current human resources/information technology director for the county. Notably, Kreklau is the only one of many candidates for various seats in the county that listed a candidate website, IntegrityforWadena.com, which as of Tuesday stated that information was coming soon.

    Another notable seat was that of County Commissioner Dave Hillukka of District 5. Hillukka did not file for his seat, but three others did, including Jon Kangas, Menahga; Curtis Ronneberg, Sebeka; and Randy Wenthold, Menahga.

    Hillukka said it was just time for him to step down and let someone else run after serving eight years as a commissioner. He looks forward to spending more time with his business.

    "I really enjoyed it," Hilluka said of his time serving.

    The following candidates filed by the June 5 deadline. Incumbent indicated with *.

    Wadena County

    County Auditor/Treasurer

    Brian Hagen

    Curtis Kreklau Jr.

    Heather R. Olson

    Stacy Smagcz

    *Judy Taves

    County recorder

    *Soledad Henriksen

    County sheriff

    *Michael D. Carr Jr.

    County Attorney

    *Kyra L. Ladd

    Soil and Water Sup. Dist. 1

    *Kenneth Berg

    Soil and Water Sup. Dist. 2

    *Brett Dailey

    Soil and Water Sup. Dist. 3

    *Nancy L. Benson

    Commissioner-District 1

    *Sheldon Monson, Wadena

    Commissioner-District 3

    *Bill Stearns, Wadena

    Commissioner- District 5

    Jon Kangas, Menahga

    Curtis Ronneberg, Sebeka

    Randy Wenthold, Menahga

    Michael Johnson

    Johnson is a graduate of Verndale Public School. He earned his associate's degree from Central Lakes College with an emphasis in English and natural resources. He earned his bachelor's degree from Minnesota State University Moorhead, where he graduated cum laude in 2008. While there, he double-majored in English and Print Journalism. He's reported for The Advocate, student newspaper of MSUM; The Barnesville Record Review in Barnesville, Minn.; Clay County Historical Society in Moorhead, Minn.; Gillette News Record in Gillette Wyo.; Underwood News in Underwood, N.D.; and The Leader-News in Washburn, N.D. and the Brainerd Dispatch in Brainerd, Minn. Johnson has worked as a reporter for the Pioneer Journal and Perham Focus since Nov. 2017.

    mjohnson@wadenapj.com
    (218) 640-2312
