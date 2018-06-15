Five in contest for Wadena County auditor/treasurer job
With the deadline passed for Wadena County candidates to file for the November 2018 election five candidates are in the race for auditor/treasurer now held by Judy Taves.
The candidates include Brian Hagen, Curtis Kreklau Jr., Heather R. Olson, Stacy Smagcz and Taves.
Kreklau is the current human resources/information technology director for the county. Notably, Kreklau is the only one of many candidates for various seats in the county that listed a candidate website, IntegrityforWadena.com, which as of Tuesday stated that information was coming soon.
Another notable seat was that of County Commissioner Dave Hillukka of District 5. Hillukka did not file for his seat, but three others did, including Jon Kangas, Menahga; Curtis Ronneberg, Sebeka; and Randy Wenthold, Menahga.
Hillukka said it was just time for him to step down and let someone else run after serving eight years as a commissioner. He looks forward to spending more time with his business.
"I really enjoyed it," Hilluka said of his time serving.
The following candidates filed by the June 5 deadline. Incumbent indicated with *.
Wadena County
County Auditor/Treasurer
Brian Hagen
Curtis Kreklau Jr.
Heather R. Olson
Stacy Smagcz
*Judy Taves
County recorder
*Soledad Henriksen
County sheriff
*Michael D. Carr Jr.
County Attorney
*Kyra L. Ladd
Soil and Water Sup. Dist. 1
*Kenneth Berg
Soil and Water Sup. Dist. 2
*Brett Dailey
Soil and Water Sup. Dist. 3
*Nancy L. Benson
Commissioner-District 1
*Sheldon Monson, Wadena
Commissioner-District 3
*Bill Stearns, Wadena
Commissioner- District 5
Jon Kangas, Menahga
Curtis Ronneberg, Sebeka
Randy Wenthold, Menahga