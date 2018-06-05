Handicap accessible dock installed at Veterans Memorial Park

When the idea started rolling for this dock to come to the park two years ago, Waldahl thought, "What a nice thing to do for Navy members."

At about $12,000, its maintenance free and should have many years of service.

"It's all worth it, not just for the veterans, but for the kids too," Waldahl said. It's just in time for the annual fish stocking in Sunnybrook Park, which comes just before the youth fishing derby in conjunction with June Jubilee, Saturday, June 16.

While the dock is in place, the path to the dock was not yet finished as of Tuesday. Along with those improvements, Waldahl pointed out that a light pole will be installed near the dock. The VFW is also working on adding to the Veterans Memorial museum located in the former Wadena Model Railroaders Club building. It is being remodeled to house historical items for people to view. Waldahl also has great hopes for other military items of such proportions as tanks, helicopters and more to decorate the Veterans Memorial Park.

The park is also always adding more pavers and benches to the park. Pavers and benches are a way to give a gift of honor to a veteran and commemorative purchases enable the Veterans Memorial Park to give recognition to men and women in the armed forces.

To donate, send checks to Veterans Memorial Park, 414 1st St. SW, Wadena MN, 56482. For more information and to order pavers or benches, call (218) 631-1672.