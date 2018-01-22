DFL caucus schedule set for 2018

What happens at the caucus? Citizens assemble to discuss and select candidates to run for state and federal offices for the 2018 elections. They also elect delegates to represent the precinct at Todd County DFL and Congressional District 7 conventions. Caucus attendees also write resolutions about issues they would like the DFL party platform to support or oppose.

There will be seven meeting locations for the Democratic Party caucuses in Todd County this year. Please note that each location supports multiple cities and townships and you will need to attend the caucus meeting that represents your residential location.

The 2018 caucus meetings will be held at the following locations:

• Bertha-Hewitt High School Cafeteria, 310 Central Ave. S — Cities of Bertha and Hewitt; Townships of Bartlett, Bertha, Germania and Stowe Prairie.

• Eagle Bend Hilltop Kitchen meeting room, 405 Main St. W (NEW SITE)— Cities of Eagle Bend and Clarissa; Townships of Burleene, Eagle Valley & Wykeham.

• Browerville High School Elementary Library, 620 Park Ave. N — City of Browerville; Townships of Hartford, Iona, Little Elk, Turtle Creek & Ward.

• Long Prairie-Grey Eagle Middle School (old High School by courthouse — Door E-2, handicap Door E-1) — City of Long Prairie; Townships of Bruce, Long Prairie & Reynolds.

• Staples-Motley High School Cafeteria, 401 Centennial Lane — City of Staples; Townships of Fawn Lake, Moran, Staples & Villard.

• Osakis High School New Cafeteria, 500 First Ave. E — City of Osakis (Todd Co.) and West Union; Townships of Gordon, Kandota, Leslie, Little Sauk & West Union.

• Grey Eagle Housing Assn., 303 Cedar St. N — Cities of Burtrum and Grey Eagle; Townships of Birchdale, Burnhamville, Grey Eagle & Round Prairie.