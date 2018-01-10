Study: Minn. second best state to raise a family

A study by WalletHub listed Minnesota as these second best place to raise a family, behind only Massachusetts.

Factors that raised the state’s ranking were that the state was first in median family salary (adjusted for cost of living), third in percentage of families in poverty, fourth for lowest separation and divorce rate, fifth for health and safety and seventh for housing affordability.

The state was also tied for ninth for percent of families with young children and lowest violent crime rate.

In all, the website researchers looked at 42 indicators in putting together the rankings.

Gov. Mark Dayton was alerted to the study and said in a statement, “Minnesota’s great schools, excellent quality of life, and good work opportunities are some of the reasons why we have been rated the second best state for families. But the report got one thing wrong: no other state holds a candle to Minnesota!”

Neighboring North Dakota was fourth in the rankings, with New Hampshire ranking third.

The last two states in the study were Mississippi at 49th and New Mexico at 50th.