Pavilion to be built at Old Wadena Park in 2018

Planning and Zoning Director Deana Malone recommended the Verndale firm's quote of $31,371 and told the board the project would be financed by the Park Reserve Fund. Malone told the board the pavilion is expected to be up by July 30.

The board also approved a recommendation by Deputy Bryan Savaloja that part-time jailer/dispatcher Kevin Valley be moved to full-time status effective Jan. 1 at Grade 51, Step 1.

Sheriff Michael Carr was on hand to ask for a three-year Memorandum of Understanding between Wadena County and the funeral homes they use for services needed by the county. The starting flat rate of $437.75 would receive a 3 percent increase each year. Carr's request was approved.

Carr also brought it to the board's attention that the Sheriff's Office exceeded their 2017 budget by $15,000 due to some unforeseen expenses related to changes in Minnesota's drug laws.

"We've had a drastic year," Carr said.

The board approved a Children Mental Health grant of $35,854 and Human Services Budget Amendments totaling $48,700.

Todd/Wadena Community Corrections Director Kathy Langer was given approval by the board to sign a Minnesota Department of Corrections grant application for $234,306. Appropriated funds will be used to implement a Comprehensive Plan approved by the DOC.

The board also approved County Assessor Lee Brekke's request to refund 24 parcels that were misclassified.