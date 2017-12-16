County Board approves final levy resolution for 2018 levy

The figure represents a 2.5 percent increase over the 2017 levy of $8,599,165. The difference in the two levy amounts is $214,798.

The two hour, 45-minute meeting covered 10 consent agenda items and 27 items of the regular agenda, prompting Board Chairman Dave Hillukka to exclaim "this is probably the longest board agenda I have ever seen."

The board fielded a large number of end-of-the-year matters which required action.

Board approval was given to:

• Three Public Health agreements or contracts.

• A County Feedlot Program Agreement.

• The selection of two county newspapers for financial information and one as the official county newspaper.

• A public fee hearing.

• Updating Central Minnesota User Committee appointments.

• A request to forgive a taxpayer penalty of $142.21.

• A Wadena County Emergency Operations Plan.

• Pay a consultant $20,000 as agreed to in a prior contract for services.

• An electronic recycling proposal by Albany Recycling.

• A grant application for election equipment.

• A two percent salary increase over 2017 for five elected and appointed county officials.

• A two percent salary increase for non-union county employees.

• County Engineer Ryan Odden as nominating authority for upcoming work on Trunk Highway 10 in Wadena. Odden's nomination can provide the Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT) with an opportunity to gain more outstate highway funds to finance the two-year project.

• Commissioner Sheldon Monson's appointment as Region 5 representative.

• An agency agreement for federation participating in a construction project.