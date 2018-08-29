WDC Back-to-School Open House moved

While it was anticipated the open house could be held in the recently remodeled elementary school, officials said they need a few more days to get settled in before it's ready for students and parents.

The building will be ready for the first day of school on Tuesday, Sept. 4, the statement said.

The online post went on to say "We are also planning an open house for the evening of Wednesday, Sept. 12 so everyone—community members, extended family, alumni—can see the renovations from Phase I of the remodeling project. We apologize for the inconvenience and we look forward to seeing you Wednesday night!"

Parents with children in Pre K-fourth grade were asked to bring school supplies on the first day/week of school instead of the open house.