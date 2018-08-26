Freshwater offers Options Program to students

In addition to the High School option at the ALC, Freshwater has a mid-level program to support seventh grade through tenth grade students. Class sizes are small and the focus is on experiential learning. Access to the middle school comes through a student's school district.

Freshwater Education District pairs with local school districts to provide after school and summer school programming for both elementary and middle school age students. These programs help students achieve academic success through creative activities that promote leadership and teambuilding. Please contact your local school for information on Targeted Service programs for students in grades K-8.

If you call before Aug. 28, leave a message and we will return your call.

Long Prairie ALC (320) 732-6638 EXT 1054

Staples ALC (218) 631-3505 EXT 1055

Wadena ALC and Mid Level Program (218) 631-2281 EXT 1058

Pillager ALC (218) 746-355

Menahga ALC (218) 631-3505 EXT 1069