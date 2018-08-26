Freshwater offers Options Program to students
Freshwater Education District offers Options Programs for Students. Five Area Learning Centers provide education that is alternative to a typical high school. The purpose of the ALC is provide a full year of services to assist students in obtaining a high school diploma. High school students can attend full or part time depending on their graduation needs. A student can attend their school full time and can recover credits after school at the ALC. A student can contact the ALC if they are interested in more details.
In addition to the High School option at the ALC, Freshwater has a mid-level program to support seventh grade through tenth grade students. Class sizes are small and the focus is on experiential learning. Access to the middle school comes through a student's school district.
Freshwater Education District pairs with local school districts to provide after school and summer school programming for both elementary and middle school age students. These programs help students achieve academic success through creative activities that promote leadership and teambuilding. Please contact your local school for information on Targeted Service programs for students in grades K-8.
If you call before Aug. 28, leave a message and we will return your call.
Long Prairie ALC (320) 732-6638 EXT 1054
Staples ALC (218) 631-3505 EXT 1055
Wadena ALC and Mid Level Program (218) 631-2281 EXT 1058
Pillager ALC (218) 746-355
Menahga ALC (218) 631-3505 EXT 1069