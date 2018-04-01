Spring comes early at WDC greenhouse
Wadena-Deer Creek High School's Greenhouse is bursting with beautiful leafy vegetables right now. All these fresh veggies are being enjoyed by students and staff as part of their school lunch.
WDC Greenhouse Coordinator Kathy Connell said she and students are busy planting seeds, transplanting, weeding, watering and harvesting the leafy greens every day.
"Soon, the elementary students will be walking over to begin planting seeds for Mother's Day flowers. Spring is a busy and exciting time in the greenhouse," Connell said.