Search
Sections

Weather Forecast

Close

    Spring comes early at WDC greenhouse

    By none on Apr 1, 2018 at 1:52 p.m.
    WDC Greenhouse Coordinator Kathy Connell checks the strings on the cucumber plants that are beginning to bloom. An abundance of lettuce is already been harvested and enjoyed by students and staff at the middle/high school in March. Dana Cantleberry/WDC Schools.1 / 2
    Connell and student helper Rylie Kasperson put plastic rings around recently transplanted tomato plants for support. Dana Cantleberry/WDC Schools2 / 2

    Wadena-Deer Creek High School's Greenhouse is bursting with beautiful leafy vegetables right now. All these fresh veggies are being enjoyed by students and staff as part of their school lunch.

    WDC Greenhouse Coordinator Kathy Connell said she and students are busy planting seeds, transplanting, weeding, watering and harvesting the leafy greens every day.

    "Soon, the elementary students will be walking over to begin planting seeds for Mother's Day flowers. Spring is a busy and exciting time in the greenhouse," Connell said.

    Explore related topics:NewseducationWDCGreenhouse
    Advertisement
    randomness