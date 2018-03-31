This activity makes students the leaders in the effort to stop youth tobacco use. This activity educates youth about how the tobacco industry markets their products toward youth. During the event, WDC students personalized a "Not A Replacement" statement with a description of who they are and what they represent.

Each day, more than 1,000 kids become new regular smokers. In order to give kids a fighting chance, WDC students joined thousands of other students across the country who participated in Kick Butts Day, a nationwide initiative sponsored by the "Campaign for Tobacco-Free Kids."

"Students from Wadena-Deer Creek want tobacco companies to know that on Kick Butts Day and every day throughout the year, they will stand up to them and show them they are 'Not A Replacement,' " said Laure Laughlin, CHAMP Advisor/Wadena County Public Health.