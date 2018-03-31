Search
    WDC CHAMP Youth Leadership sponsor a stop youth tobacco campaign

    By none on Mar 31, 2018 at 12:48 p.m.
    WDC students displayed their personal-statement posters for "Kick Butts Day" organized by the WDC CHAMP Youth Leadership. Photo courtesy of Wadena County Public Health.1 / 2
    Rebecca Erkenbrack with her poster saying "I'm One of a Kind." Photo courtesy of Wadena County Public Health.2 / 2

    March 21 was "Kick Butts Day" and Wadena-Deer Creek's CHAMP Youth Leadership members sponsored an event called "Not A Replacement" during their lunch periods.

    This activity makes students the leaders in the effort to stop youth tobacco use. This activity educates youth about how the tobacco industry markets their products toward youth. During the event, WDC students personalized a "Not A Replacement" statement with a description of who they are and what they represent.

    Each day, more than 1,000 kids become new regular smokers. In order to give kids a fighting chance, WDC students joined thousands of other students across the country who participated in Kick Butts Day, a nationwide initiative sponsored by the "Campaign for Tobacco-Free Kids."

    "Students from Wadena-Deer Creek want tobacco companies to know that on Kick Butts Day and every day throughout the year, they will stand up to them and show them they are 'Not A Replacement,' " said Laure Laughlin, CHAMP Advisor/Wadena County Public Health.

