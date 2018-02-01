Search
    Lunch with law enforcement: Students 'back the blue'

    By Michael Johnson Today at 8:53 a.m.
    President of the parent teacher organization at Wadena-Deer Creek School Alicia Wynn (back, center) stands with daughters Macy (right) and Bristol and family friend Emilee St. Marie. The group handed out cookies to law enforcement and students and gave out goody bags to all officers in attendance. Michael Johnson/Pioneer Journal1 / 3
    Verndale Police Chief Cory Carr chats with students Wednesday while they enjoy a hot lunch at Wadena-Deer Creek Elementary School. Law enforcement was invited to participate in the third annual 'Lunch with law enforcement" at the school. Michael Johnson/Pioneer Journal2 / 3
    Law enforcement officials are seated before an assembly of students Wednesday at the Wadena-Deer Creek Elementary School. Students took the time to say thank you to officers for their work serving the community. Michael Johnson/Pioneer Journal3 / 3

    "Dear Police, thank you for all the work you do at your job and not at your job." Noah Drange

    That was one of many quotes Wadena-Deer Creek Elementary students shared Wednesday with law enforcement from the Wadena County Sheriff's Office, Wadena police, Verndale police, Crow Wing County Sheriff's Office, Minnesota DNR and Minnesota State Patrol at the third annual "Lunch with Law Enforcement" event at the school.

    The event, led by the president of the Wadena-Deer Creek parent/teacher organization Alicia Wynn, is put on as a way to get students exposed to a side of the officers they may not normally see. In the lunchroom, officers passed out sticker badges and sat with students as they ate. They joked with each other while sipping coffee and sharing cookies.

    Wynn said the lunch is a way to let the kids see officers in a positive view and it allows the kids to show their appreciation to them. Many said "thank you" as officers sat at the lunch tables. This year students and faculty that were family members of law enforcement wore "Back the Blue" T-shirts so others could see that the officers are real people with families like them.

    Some students were curious about the officers, asking them about their duty belts, wanting to see the handcuffs and wondering if they knew their parents.

    "Some we have taken in, some we don't know," Wadena County Deputy Sheriff Tim Stroeng said.

    Stroeng, who's been in law enforcement for 18 years, said the annual event is a good way to get close to the students and joke around with them to give them a positive experience.

    Minnesota State Patrol officer Isaac Ray, was one of the many officers who had a son or daughter at the school. He has two boys, Dominic and Joseph, and said he enjoyed getting to see them at school. The boys friends seemed to be excited to see him too.

    "They are proud of what I do," Ray said.

    Another girl proudly wearing the "Back the Blue" T-shirt was Addison Carr, whose dad is Verndale Police Chief Cory Carr. She's glad her dad is a police officer and said most of her friends are impressed by his profession. She helped pass out cookies to law enforcement and students.

    "I like it because some kids say, 'Oh I've never seen real handcuffs before,'" Addison said. "Boys are quite scared of the police, girls think they're cool."

    Students left the lunchroom proudly wearing their badges and perhaps a new view of law enforcement.

    After lunch with the students, the group went to the gymnasium where students thanked the officers with a goody bag and even sang them a song to thank them for their work in the community.

    Michael Johnson

    Johnson is a graduate of Verndale Public School. He earned his associate's degree from Central Lakes College with an emphasis in English and natural resources. He earned his bachelor's degree from Minnesota State University Moorhead, where he graduated cum laude in 2008. While there, he double-majored in English and Print Journalism. He's reported for The Advocate, student newspaper of MSUM; The Barnesville Record Review in Barnesville, Minn.; Clay County Historical Society in Moorhead, Minn.; Gillette News Record in Gillette Wyo.; Underwood News in Underwood, N.D.; and The Leader-News in Washburn, N.D. and the Brainerd Dispatch in Brainerd, Minn. Johnson has worked as a reporter for the Pioneer Journal and Perham Focus since Nov. 2017.

    michael.johnson@brainerddispatch.com
    (218) 640-2312
