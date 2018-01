Chelsa Golberg’s 7th hour math class collected over $200 worth of dimes for March Of Dimes. Dana Pavek/WDC Schools.

The Wadena-Deer Creek FCCLA chapter sponsored a Dime Drive competition to raise money for the March of Dimes. Chelsa Golberg's 7th hour math class was the winning class with over $200.00 worth of dimes.