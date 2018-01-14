Area students make honors list at Central Lakes College
Central Lakes College, Brainerd and Staples, has announced its 2017 fall semester honors list.
The President's List includes 214 students who earned a grade-point average of 3.75 to 4.0 while enrolled for at least 12 credits.
The Dean's List includes 265 students who earned a grade-point average of 3.25 to 3.74.
The following area students made the fall honors lists:
Bluffton
Valerie Bain, President's List
Verndale
Jordan Carr, Dean's List
Megan Dougherty, Dean's List
Danica Gilb, President's List
Travis Maciej, Dean's List
Wadena
Nicholas Paulson, Dean's List
Channing Peyton, Dean's List
Elijah Schmitz, Dean's List
Jamie Snyder, President's List