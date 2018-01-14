Search
Sections

Weather Forecast

Close

    Area students make honors list at Central Lakes College

    By none Today at 8:12 a.m.

    Central Lakes College, Brainerd and Staples, has announced its 2017 fall semester honors list.

    The President's List includes 214 students who earned a grade-point average of 3.75 to 4.0 while enrolled for at least 12 credits.

    The Dean's List includes 265 students who earned a grade-point average of 3.25 to 3.74.

    The following area students made the fall honors lists:

    Bluffton

    Valerie Bain, President's List

    Verndale

    Jordan Carr, Dean's List

    Megan Dougherty, Dean's List

    Danica Gilb, President's List

    Travis Maciej, Dean's List

    Wadena

    Nicholas Paulson, Dean's List

    Channing Peyton, Dean's List

    Elijah Schmitz, Dean's List

    Jamie Snyder, President's List

    Explore related topics:NewseducationCentral Lakes Collegehonors list
    Advertisement
    randomness