The national award is presented to an elementary, middle and high school teacher who educate their students on the importance of integrity, character and becoming good citizens.

"This is great. What an honor to win at the local, district and now state level," said Reynolds, who teaches special education.

Reynolds thanked Jim White, the local chair of the VFW Teacher of the Year Committee, and Wadena VFW Post 3922 for "all that they do in our community and for honoring the local teachers and students for their accomplishments," said Reynolds.

Furthermore, Reynolds said he'd be remiss if he didn't extend a thank you to Deb Wright, his classroom education assistant.

"Deb has been a paraprofessional in my classroom since I started and I couldn't do my job without her. She helps out tremendously with the day-to-day aspects of what's going on in class and how each student is doing. She and I have been through a lot together and she makes my job so much easier and more enjoyable," said Reynolds.

Reynolds was nominated for the local award by Kent Schmidt, WDC School Board chair.

Back in 2015, WDC second-grade teacher Junelle Jackson advanced to the national level in the K-5 category.