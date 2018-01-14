Area students graduate from MState
The following area students were among the nearly 300 who graduated from Minnesota State Community and Technical College during commencement ceremonies in December:
Bertha
Chelsey Farber, Associate of Science, Nursing
Medley Shamp, Associate of Arts, Liberal Arts and Sciences
Bluffton
Gay Lynn Unger, Diploma, Medical Receptionist
Deer Creek
Kaisa Lustila, Associate of Science, Early Childhood and Paraprofessional Education
Hewitt
Emily Boldt, Certificate, Phlebotomy Technician
Hillary Ivy, Associate of Arts, Liberal Arts and Sciences
Emily Pete, Associate of Arts, Liberal Arts and Sciences
Sebeka
Kara Haverinen, Associate of Science, Accounting
Shawna Plautz, Associate of Applied Science, Accounting
Shawna Plautz, Diploma, Payroll Specialist
Amber Samuelson, Diploma, Cosmetology
Wadena
Jessica Iken, Diploma, Pharmacy Technology
Logan Schmitz, Associate of Arts, Liberal Arts and Sciences