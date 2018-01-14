Search
    Area students graduate from MState

    By none Today at 8:51 a.m.

    The following area students were among the nearly 300 who graduated from Minnesota State Community and Technical College during commencement ceremonies in December:

    Bertha

    Chelsey Farber, Associate of Science, Nursing

    Medley Shamp, Associate of Arts, Liberal Arts and Sciences

    Bluffton

    Gay Lynn Unger, Diploma, Medical Receptionist

    Deer Creek

    Kaisa Lustila, Associate of Science, Early Childhood and Paraprofessional Education

    Hewitt

    Emily Boldt, Certificate, Phlebotomy Technician

    Hillary Ivy, Associate of Arts, Liberal Arts and Sciences

    Emily Pete, Associate of Arts, Liberal Arts and Sciences

    Sebeka

    Kara Haverinen, Associate of Science, Accounting

    Shawna Plautz, Associate of Applied Science, Accounting

    Shawna Plautz, Diploma, Payroll Specialist

    Amber Samuelson, Diploma, Cosmetology

    Wadena

    Jessica Iken, Diploma, Pharmacy Technology

    Logan Schmitz, Associate of Arts, Liberal Arts and Sciences

