School board's elementary project receives a boost

Ehlers Financial received seven bids on the bonds, which the board authorized at its August meeting. The low bid, by FTN Financial Capital Markets of Memphis, Tenn., was for a true interest rate of 2.6134 percent.

The sale of the bonds is a step forward in the school board's plans for upgrading facilities at the WDC Elementary School.

On top of the $9,450,000 the board will be asking voters for $5,305,000 in upgrade costs in a Nov. 7 special election ballot.

Work on the elementary school upgrades is expected to begin at the end of the 2017-2018 school year and be completed by September.

In personnel matters, the board approved the hiring of Danielle Grieger (kindergarten), Emily Kreklau (halftime Title 1, half-time sixth grade math), Lisa Soukup (preschool para) and Emily Warner (preschool para). The board also approved a lane change for Kreklau and the resignation of CeCee Graphenteen (Kid's Club para).

Dana Pavek was recognized for her leadership in the WDC Summer Recreation Program and Fay Peary (SPED) was presented with ENVoY Gem Award by WDC Elementary Principal Louis Rutten.

In other business the board approved:

• TD Ameritrade as a depository/investment holding company and authorizing check writing authority for TD Ameritrade accounts.

• The maximum for the preliminary 2018 levy.

• The date of the Truth and Taxation Hearing (Dec. 18).

• Appointing election judges for Nov. 7 special election.

• Pay rate for Nov. 7 election judges.

• Appointing an absentee ballot board.

• A resolution for Community Concern for Youth sponsorship.