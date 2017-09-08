WDC honors staff for years of service
Wadena-Deer Creek School District recently recognized 18 of its staff for reaching their years of service milestones.
Framed certificates were presented by Louis Rutten, elementary principal, and Tyler Church, middle/high school principal, during the school’s first day of a two-day staff workshop on Aug. 28 in the Wadena Memorial Auditorium.
Their combined experience is a total of 290 years! WDC thanks these individuals for their wonderful service and dedication.
10 years of service: Keith Ferris, second-grade teacher; Todd Hale, junior high social studies teacher; Dewey Imdieke, elementary custodian; Tabitha Petrowski, speech/language pathologist; Leanne Ries, ECFE coordinator; Dan Savoie, third-grade teacher; Lois Schulz, high school social studies teacher; Kelly Shrode, high school science teacher.
15 years of service: Joanne Kern, Kids Krew staff; Connie Mosher, middle-school special education teacher; Richard Muckala, industrial arts/ag teacher; Sharon Schultz, elementary custodian.
20 years of service: Jan Bernu, preschool teacher; Ginny Haman, elementary paraprofessional; Holly Johnson, elementary paraprofessional; Bob Lund Jr., elementary custodian; and Chris Wegscheid, middle/high school custodian.
30 years of service: Connie Klebs, elementary paraprofessional; and David Sea, fourth-grade teacher.