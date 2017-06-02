Graduation exercises held for Class of 2017

Having lost classmates Sam Kelderman and Lance Pierce during their school years at WDC, the Class of 2017, numbering 54 students, has been called upon to weather tragedies that most teenagers do not.

"Persevered would be the best way to describe them," Church said. "They're going to graduate with a pretty good reputation."

One of the smallest classes to graduate from Wadena-Deer Creek High School since the two schools combined in 1992, the Class of 2017, is the first to spend its entire four years of high school in the $40 million building which opened for classes in 2012.

Various degrees of scholastic honors went to 29 members of the class while 27 received awards and scholarships. Honorary diplomas were granted to Kelderman and Pierce.

"The two classmates they lost were very good kids," Church said.

Graduation exercises were placed largely in the hands of the student body. The Wadena High School Concert Band was on hand for the Processional and Recessional and performed "High School Musical Highlights." The WDC Concert Choir performed "Seasons of Love."

A welcome by Tyler Wheeler and McKayla Woods preceded addresses by Gabrielle Ross, Andrew McCullough and Ashley Lehmkuhl and remarks by Taylor Dirks and Maggie Schmitz.

Activities Director Norm Gallant delivered introductions while Church introduced members of the school board and presented members of the class. Handling the presentation of diplomas were School Board Chairman Kent Schmidt and Superintendent Lee Westrum.

The Presentation of Colors was carried out by the Wadena VFW Color Guard.