Wadena-Deer Creek Kindergarten classrooms hosted a "Muffins with Mom" program on May 12 to honor moms for Mother's Day. While the muffins and juice were quickly gobbled up, it was the songs, homemade Mother's Day gifts, stories and hugs and kisses that melted mothers and grandmothers' hearts. Thank you to all the Kindergarten teachers - Mandy Gallant, Sara Lenz, Angie Moats, Alyssa Morlock and Shelley Steffens - for putting on this fun, heart-warming event.