Blast Off!

Water rockets have been a source of entertainment and education for many years in Sea's science class. Students enjoy the challenge of building their rockets, following a step-by-step process, using a two-liter pop bottle, duct tape, cardboard and a golf ball.

The ultimate goal is to see how high and far each rocket goes. The rockets are powered by an air compressor and a water hose. Students jerk down on a string that releases the rocket into the air - oftentimes the spray from the launch gets students and Sea a bit soaked.

The best part of this science project? "Launching them!" said fourth-grader Cooper Ness.

Sea likes to take fourth-grade students to Deer Creek to explain to them how this town and school are a part of the school district.

"I think it's important they understand and know a little bit about the 'Deer Creek' in Wadena-Deer Creek Schools," said Sea, who student-taught at Deer Creek School and then was hired by the school district, where he's been teaching for the past 30 years.