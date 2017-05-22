FFA hosts pie social

The Wadena-Deer Creek FFA Chapter hosted a pie social for faculty, staff and the school board on May 11 to show their appreciation for the support they received during the school year. Students served up pieces of cherry and apple pie, along with a scoop of vanilla ice cream. Wadena-Deer Creek's FFA chapter has about 20 active members and competes in a variety of ag-related competitions throughout the school year. Industrial Arts teacher, Richard Muckala, serves as FFA advisor.