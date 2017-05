Wadena-Deer Creek third- and fourth-graders were rockin' and a rollin' on May 11 for their spring musical at Wadena Memorial Auditorium. The audience was treated to classic songs like "Rock Around the Clock," "Jailhouse Rock," "Splish, Splash." "La Bamba" and "Happy Days." Several students dressed in poodle skirts, leather coats, white T-shirts and colorful scarves.