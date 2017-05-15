Wadena-Deer Creek FFA members attend state convention
Four members from the Wadena-Deer Creek FFA chapter recently attended the 88th Minnesota FFA Convention, April 23-25 at the University of Minnesota-Twin Cities. Ryan Grendahl, Bell Snyder, Emily Benson and Joshua Tabery attended the convention with the Staples-Motley FFA chapter.
Speakers, awards, competitions, workshops and sessions were some of the highlights for the 3,603 FFA members from Minnesota attending the convention, celebrating the convention theme, "All In: Our Legacy Starts Now."
More than 30 Career Developments Events (CDE) covered job skills in everything from communications to mechanics. Some events, students compete as individuals, while others allow them to compete as teams.
Wadena-Deer Creek FFA members Ryan Grendahl, Bel Snyder and Joshua Tabery competed in the Fish and Wildlife CDE earning bronze ratings and a bronze rating as a team. Emily Benson performed in the State FFA Choir.
FFA members listened to keynote speakers Al Franken, U.S. Senator; Dave Frederickson, Minnesota Commissioner of Agriculture; and inspirational speaker Gian Paul Gonzalez, former pro basketball player.