Wadena-Deer Creek FFA members attend state convention

Speakers, awards, competitions, workshops and sessions were some of the highlights for the 3,603 FFA members from Minnesota attending the convention, celebrating the convention theme, "All In: Our Legacy Starts Now."

More than 30 Career Developments Events (CDE) covered job skills in everything from communications to mechanics. Some events, students compete as individuals, while others allow them to compete as teams.

Wadena-Deer Creek FFA members Ryan Grendahl, Bel Snyder and Joshua Tabery competed in the Fish and Wildlife CDE earning bronze ratings and a bronze rating as a team. Emily Benson performed in the State FFA Choir.

FFA members listened to keynote speakers Al Franken, U.S. Senator; Dave Frederickson, Minnesota Commissioner of Agriculture; and inspirational speaker Gian Paul Gonzalez, former pro basketball player.